LONDON Dec 26 Britons were out in force for the
Boxing Day sales with 8 percent more shoppers than last year,
despite heavy rainfall that left parts of the country under
water and without power, figures from retail data company
Springboard showed on Thursday.
Shopping centres saw a 22 percent rise in the number of
bargain-hunters coming through their doors, while high street
stores saw 3.4 percent more shoppers as of 10am, the data
showed.
Some stores opened as early as 6am in London's main shopping
district in the West End and Oxford Street, where over a million
people are expected to turn out according to retailers.
Many shops started Britain's traditional "January sales"
online on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day as British shoppers
increasingly demand earlier and deeper discounting.
Britain's economy has been growing robustly and unemployment
has fallen steadily but many Britons still face a squeeze in
living standards due to stagnating wages and rising utility
bills.
Department store John Lewis reported record sales
for the week before Christmas on Thursday and said that for the
first time it expected the majority of British shoppers to use
smartphones rather than desktop computers to make online
purchases.
It said its sales in the week to Dec. 21 were up 4.2 percent
on last year at 164.4 million pounds ($270 million), surpassing
the 160 million-pound mark for the first time.
The department store will release its five-week trading
update on Jan. 2.
The retailer also said that on Christmas day, three in four
shoppers used their smartphones or tablets rather than
traditional desktops to shop on their site, marking a shift from
previous years.
"The tipping point has now passed and we expect mobile to be
the way the majority of people shop online from now on," said
Mark Lewis, online director at John Lewis.