* Retail sales buck economists' forecasts for March fall
* Q1 retail sales volumes +0.8 pct qtr/qtr vs Q4 2013 +0.6
pct
* Mortgage approvals hit 4-month low before rules tighten
* Sterling rallies to day's high
(Wraps in BBA lending data, economist and market reaction)
By Andy Bruce and David Milliken
LONDON, April 25 British retail sales
unexpectedly chalked up modest growth in March, bucking weak
industry data and adding to signs that a consumer-led economic
recovery is taking hold.
Bank lending data also pointed to improved consumer morale,
showing the first annual growth in personal loans since the
depths of the financial crisis, although fewer mortgages were
approved as banks readied tighter lending rules.
Retail sales volumes edged up by 0.1 percent last month, the
Office for National Statistics said, beating economists'
expectations for a 0.4 percent decline.
That was slower than February's bumper 1.3 percent rise, but
looking at the first three months of 2014 as a whole, retail
sales rose 0.8 percent compared to a 0.6 percent rise in the
fourth quarter of 2013.
This suggests consumer demand will continue to make a strong
contribution to first-quarter gross domestic product data due on
April 29, and sterling rallied to a session high against the
dollar after the data.
"March's retail sales figures support the message from other
indicators that the consumer recovery retains plenty of
momentum," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European economist at
Capital Economics.
Consumer spending has been robust over the past year despite
a squeeze on real incomes from inflation rising faster than
wages - something which is only now beginning to abate.
Economists expect data next week to show quarterly GDP
growth picking up to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent in the last
three months of 2013, as business investment and construction
also start to rebound. This is above Britain's long-run average
growth rate of around 0.6 percent a quarter.
Output, however, is still below its 2008 peak - a major
reason why the Bank of England has said it is in no hurry to
raise interest rates from their record-low 0.5 percent.
Friday's retail sales data contrasted with surveys from the
British Retail Consortium and the Confederation of British
Industry, which had both reported weak sales in March due to the
later-than-usual timing of Easter. The CBI has since reported a
rebound in sales in April.
MORTGAGE APPROVALS FALL AGAIN
The central bank has also said it does not want to use
interest rates as a first line of defence against a potential
bubble in Britain's housing market, and so is likely to be
relieved that banks are starting to rein back mortgage growth.
The British Bankers' Association reported on Friday that the
number of mortgages approved fell in March for a second
consecutive month to its lowest level since November.
At the start of this year, BBA mortgage approvals were
running at their highest level since 2007, and house prices
nationally are 10 percent up on a year ago.
The latest BBA data comes a day before banks are legally
obliged to make more stringent checks that borrowers will be
able to continue repaying mortgages after interest rates rise.
Finance minister George Osborne - who last month extended a
scheme to aid buyers of newly built homes - said on Friday that
the changes would "help stop irresponsible lending".
Brian Hilliard, chief UK economist at Societe Generale, said
that some of March's fall in mortgage approvals might be due to
banks tightening lending standards before the new rules come in,
and that demand from buyers had also fallen recently.
"It's not surprising to see a little bit of a pause ... but
I don't think we should call this the top of the mortgage
market. It seems unlikely that there will be a step-change in
banks' lending behaviour," he said.
The BBA figures also showed that banks' lending for
overdrafts and personal loans rose on an annual basis for the
first time since January 2009 - a sign, it said, of increased
consumer confidence. Business lending continued to fall.
Consumers are also benefiting from falling prices for many
goods, with the ONS reporting that lower fuel prices drove a 0.5
percent year-on-year drop in March, the biggest decline since
September 2009.
Year-on-year, retail sales rose 4.2 percent in March, though
the ONS said this partly reflected weak sales in March 2013 when
there was very cold weather. The effect was especially marked
for non-food sales, which showed their strongest annual sales
growth in 12 years at 9.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)