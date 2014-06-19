* UK retail sales slip despite World Cup-related demand
* Dip was expected after stretch of robust growth
* Overall picture still strong, economists say
* CBI data shows industrial orders picking up
By David Milliken and Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 19 Strong sales of replica football
shirts last month as the World Cup approached were not enough to
save British retail sales from their first drop since January,
official data showed on Thursday.
The dip in sales was expected and followed a stretch of
robust demand. Sales for the three months to May compared with
the same period a year ago rose by the largest amount in nearly
a decade.
Retail sales volumes dropped 0.5 percent on the month and
grew 3.9 percent on the year, slowing from April's 10-year high
of 6.5 percent, according to the Office for National Statistics
(ONS).
Economists had expected retail sales to slip in May after
growth in April was boosted by a late Easter holiday, but
downward revisions to previous months' data meant that the
annual rise was a little less than the 4.3 percent forecast.
Still, analysts said the overall picture was one of healthy
demand for British retail goods.
"Clear of monthly volatility, we think the upbeat prints in
retail sales are likely to continue, amid strong job creation,
muted price pressures and increased confidence," said Armela
Mancellari, UK economist at Barclays.
Retail sales in the last three months compared with the
same period a year ago rose 4.9 percent, the largest increase
since November 2004.
Sterling and British government bond prices were little
changed by the data.
The ONS said the month-on-month fall would have been even
bigger had football shirts not driven strong sales in sports
stores. 'Other stores' - the category which includes sports
goods retailers - were the best performers last month.
CONSUMER-LED RECOVERY
Britain's consumers have been the main driver of the
country's economic recovery which began last year, but
manufacturers have also been doing increasingly well.
The Confederation of British Industry said that industrial
orders have grown this month at their fastest rate in six
months, and expectations for output growth are well above
historical averages.
However, the CBI warned that the greater strength of
sterling may limit export growth in future.
"The recent rise in sterling could impact on the resilient
export orders we've seen lately," said CBI deputy
director-general Katja Hall. "As a result, now is the right time
to capitalise on boosting manufacturing further by taking action
to strengthen the UK's supply chains across industry. This will
help unlock further growth and increase exports."
The retail sales data also confirmed the weak inflation
pressures shown by consumer price inflation data earlier this
week, which hit its lowest level in 4 1/2 years at 1.5 percent.
The retail sales data showed store prices declined 0.7
percent - their biggest drop since September 2009. Much of this
was driven by lower fuel prices, but even excluding fuel, store
prices fell for the first time since July 2006.
"While this no doubt reflects sterling strength over the
past year and a competitive retail environment, it is indicative
of the low-inflation environment the UK currently finds itself
in," said Simon Wells, chief UK economist at HSBC.
Inflation data on Tuesday showed annual food prices declined
last month for the first time since 2006, which the ONS linked
to a price war between major supermarkets.
A separate measure of inflation in the retail sales data
also showed the weakest price growth for food since March 2006.
A survey from the British Retail Consortium earlier this
month also showed food sales held back retail sales last month
after a bumper April.
British grocer J Sainsbury posted a second straight
decline in quarterly underlying sales earlier this month, with
discounters Aldi and Lidl taking market share from the middle
ground.
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by
Larry King)