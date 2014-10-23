* Retail sales fall in Sept, hurt by clothing slump
* Mortgage lending by banks weakest in more than a year
* Exports feeling effects of euro zone slowdown
* Sterling falls to one-week low versus dollar
(Wraps retail sales, bank lending, industrial export orders and
BoE speech)
By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce
LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's brisk economic recovery
is showing more signs of cooling after shoppers bought less,
exporters took a hit from Europe's slump and banks approved the
fewest mortgages in more than a year.
Data released on Thursday underscored why the Bank of
England is signalling that it is in no rush to raise interest
rates, even as Britain's economic growth continues to outpace
that of most other industrialised nations.
The pound touched its lowest level in a week against the
dollar after official figures showed retail sales fell more than
expected in September.
Earlier, BoE deputy governor Ben Broadbent had said that any
future rise in interest rates was likely to be gradual, and that
underlying interest rates - which dictate investment returns and
BoE policy - would stay low for some time.
Some of the fall in retail sales was caused by mild weather
leading shoppers to put off buying winter clothes, which means
sales may rebound in October. But the figures also suggested to
some economists that shoppers were feeling the pinch of slow
wage growth.
"It does look like consumers have reined in their spending
to some degree after splashing out at a strong rate overall
through the first half of the year," Howard Archer, at IHS
Global Insight, said.
At the same time, industry data showed mortgage approvals in
Britain fell in September to their lowest level since July last
year, standing almost 10 percent lower than a year ago.
The fall follows other signs of a cooling in the housing
market, which last year helped to fuel Britain's economic
recovery but raised concerns about a potential bubble in prices.
"A year ago there were many of us who were concerned by the
heady pace of property price rises. Today's figures suggest we
are now experiencing a steadier housing market, and that's no
bad thing," said Richard Woolhouse, chief economist at the BBA.
However, the slowdown was not good news for Foxtons
, a real estate firm. It warned its profits would fall
as prices fell in London's property market, after growing at an
annual rate of about 20 percent earlier this year.
In a third set of figures, factory export orders in the
three months to October fell to their lowest level since the
start of last year as Europe's slowdown took its toll on British
manufacturers.
"It's disappointing that a sluggish exports market has taken
some of the steam out of manufacturing growth, which was going
from strength to strength throughout most of this year," said
Rain Newton-Smith, head of economics at employers group CBI,
which conducted the survey.
Britain's economy is still on course to grow by more than 3
percent this year, in stark contrast to much of the euro zone,
which is at risk of slipping back into recession.
Official figures due on Friday are expected to show growth
cooled in the three months to September to a quarterly 0.7
percent from 0.9 percent in the April-June period. A further
slowdown is possible in the final three months of the year.
The recovery in Britain's economy has pushed the
unemployment rate down to 6 percent. But pay is still lagging
behind inflation, a reflection in part of how many people have
found work in low-paying industries.
A survey published on Thursday showed the biggest fall in
four years in one measure of consumer confidence as many of
those workers feared they could lose their jobs as the economy
cools off.
With many households seeing little increase in their
incomes, retailers are battling to win their custom by cutting
prices. Thursday's ONS data showed prices in food stores fell
for the first time, in annual terms, in nearly 10 years.
That kind of competition underscored the challenge for Tesco
, Britain's biggest grocer, which saw a 5.5 percent fall
in its second-quarter organic sales in its home market,
excluding fuel.
(Additional reporting by William James and David Milliken)