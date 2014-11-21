(Fixes text format in sixth paragraph)
By James Davey
LONDON Nov 21 Next week's "Black Friday", a
traditional discount day for U.S. retailers, looks set to be the
biggest ever for British shops as more join in the promotional
event to kickstart Christmas sales.
The Friday following the Thanksgiving Day holiday was named
Black Friday because spending would surge and it would indicate
the point at which American retailers began to turn a profit for
the year, or go "into the black".
A survey commissioned by Barclays found that 65 percent of
Britain's multi-channel retailers plan Black Friday promotions
this year on Nov. 28.
Amazon introduced Black Friday discounts to Britain
in 2010 and last year major UK store groups such as John Lewis
, Dixons and Asda joined in.
Sales updates published in January showed it had a
significant impact on Christmas trading. John Lewis reported an
early peak in sales last year, which it said was driven by Black
Friday, followed by a surge in the last 10 days.
Visa Europe forecasts that 518 million pounds ($810 million)
will be spent online on Visa cards on Nov. 28, making it the
biggest day ever for e-commerce in the UK. It expects a further
500 million pounds will be spent on the following Monday, Dec.
1, dubbed Mega Monday as it used to be the busiest online
shopping day of the year, as people spent their November pay
packets.
"Following a jump last year, retailers are making a bigger
Friday push this time round," said Visa Europe's UK MD Kevin
Jenkins.
Last year Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, had
Black Friday promotions online. This year it will extend the
event to selected stores.
Asda's Black Friday event last year proved popular but was
marred by fights breaking out among shoppers chasing limited
stock in some crowded stores.
Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 3 supermarket, plans to
take part this year for the first time, with discounted prices
on 13 product lines, including TVs, tablets, audio products and
kitchen electricals in 485 stores.
"It's a competitive market, so it felt right to be part of
the mix this year," said Sainsbury's retail director Roger
Burnley.
Official data published on Thursday showed spending by
British consumers is growing less strongly than earlier this
year.
Whether embracing Black Friday makes commercial sense for UK
retailers remains open to debate. Analysts say it can delay
autumn sales, pull forward Christmas sales that store groups
would otherwise have made at full price, can blunt sales in
subsequent weeks and also leaves consumers expecting more
pre-Christmas promotions.
(1 US dollar = 0.6397 British pound)
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)