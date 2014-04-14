LONDON, April 15 British retail sales took their
biggest annual fall last month since April 2013, hurt by
unfavourable year-on-year comparisons due to the late timing of
Easter this year, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.
The British Retail Consortium, a trade body for major retail
chains, said total sales dropped by 0.3 percent in March in
value terms, the first annual fall since April last year and
following a modest 0.7 percent annual rise in February.
Robust consumer demand was the main factor powering
Britain's economic recovery last year, despite inflation rising
faster than wages. But this year the government hopes that
exports and business investment will account for a larger share
of growth.
Easter last year fell in March, giving a boost to sectors
such as furniture - where purchases are often made over the
holiday weekend - which was not repeated this March. The Easter
holidays take place in April this year.
However other sectors such as clothes and garden equipment
did better, helped by warmer weather this year than a year ago.
"Sales figures are stronger than might have been expected
given the fact that Easter has fallen so late this year," said
BRC Director General Helen Dickinson, adding that it would be
hard to draw conclusions about retailers' health until next
month.
The fall in sales in cash terms comes against a backdrop of
strong price competition, particularly in the food sector, which
led to an average fall in prices of 1.7 percent last month, the
biggest since BRC records began in 2006.
On a like-for-like basis, a measure which strips out changes
in stores' floorspace and is favoured by equity analysts, retail
sales values in March were 1.7 percent lower than a year
earlier, again the biggest drop since April 2013. This contrasts
with economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for sales to have
risen 1 percent after dropping a similar amount in February.
"The decision by some of the major grocers to go head to
head in a billion pound price war will exacerbate this
situation," said David McCorquodale, head of retail at
accountants KPMG, who sponsor the survey.
"Investors ... will be keeping a keen eye on the sector as
they wait to see how these discounts will impact profits and
performance, but the winner in this case will be the consumer,"
he added.
Data from the Office for National Statistics - which focuses
on how much consumers buy, rather than how much they spend -
showed retail sales volumes excluding fuel grew 4.2 percent on
the year in February. March ONS data is due on April 25.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)