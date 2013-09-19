LONDON, Sept 19 The Office for National Statistics
released the following seasonally adjusted data on British
retail sales.
Numbers in brackets show originally reported data.
RETAIL SALES VOLUME AUG JULY FORECAST
Monthly s/adj change -0.9* 1.1 (1.1) 0.4
Year-on-year change 2.1 3.0 (3.0) 3.3
3mth/3mth 1.7 1.8 (1.8)
Sales excl. fuel mm -1.0 1.2 (1.1) UNCH
Sales excl. fuel yy 2.3 3.2 (3.1) 3.1
BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m
Predominantly food -2.7 -0.6 1.4
Total pred non-food 0.4 1.6 1.7
Non-specialised 1.0 4.6 3.1
Textile,clothing,foot 1.1 1.0 2.1
Household goods -1.6 -2.1 1.1
Other stores 0.5 2.7 0.8
Non-store/repair 0.8 28.7 4.1
Automotive fuel -0.6 -0.1 1.6
AUG JULY
Value pct change from year ago 3.6 4.9 (4.9)
Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 4.0 3.8 (3.8)
Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 1.6 1.8 (1.8)
* Biggest monthly drop since October 2012