LONDON Oct 17 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME SEPT AUG FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.6 -0.8 (-0.9) 0.4 Year-on-year change 2.2 2.1 (2.1) 2.1 3mth/3mth 1.5 1.7 (1.7) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.7 -0.8 (-1.0) 0.3 Sales excl. fuel yy 2.8 2.3 (2.3) 2.1 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.2 -0.6 1.7# Total pred non-food 1.8 3.6* 1.0 Non-specialised 0.2 4.1 1.1 Textile,clothing,foot 1.2 1.3 1.6 Household goods 3.0 1.1** -1.0 Other stores 2.5 7.0 1.5 Non-store/repair -0.9 19.9 4.2 Automotive fuel -0.7 -2.5 0.8

SEPT AUG Value pct change from year ago 3.2 3.6 (3.6) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.8 3.9 (4.0) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.9 1.6 (1.6)

# biggest three-month rise in food sales since June 2001

* biggest annual gain in predominantly non-food sales since February 2013 ** biggest annual gain in household good sales since November 2012