BRIEF-Merko Gida reports Q1 net loss of 3.0 million lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.0 MILLION LIRA ($837,263.82) VERSUS LOSS OF 253,012 LIRA YEAR AGO
LONDON, April 23 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.
Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME MARCH FEB FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.5 0.6 (0.7) 0.4 Year-on-year change 4.2 5.4 (5.7) 5.4 3mth/3mth 0.9 1.8 (2.0) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.2 0.6 (0.7) 0.4 Sales excl. fuel yy 5.0 4.8 (5.1) 5.4 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.4 3.5 0.3 Total pred non-food -0.1 4.5 0.0 Non-specialised -0.4 6.6 2.3 Textile,clothing,foot 0.9 2.1 0.2 Household goods 1.5 11.3 1.8 Other stores -1.9 1.3 -2.8 Non-store/repair 0.6 16.4 4.4 Automotive fuel -6.2 -2.6 4.1
MARCH FEB Value pct change from year ago 0.7 2.0 (2.2) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.7 2.0 (2.1) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.1 -3.6 (-3.6) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.0 MILLION LIRA ($837,263.82) VERSUS LOSS OF 253,012 LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 230,451 LIRA ($64,316.10) VERSUS LOSS OF 341,949 LIRA YEAR AGO