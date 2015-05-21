LONDON May 21 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME APRIL MARCH FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 1.2 -0.7 (-0.5) 0.3 Year-on-year change 4.7 4.0 (4.2) 3.8 3mth/3mth 0.7 0.9 (0.9) Sales excl. fuel mm 1.2 0.0 (0.2) 0.3 Sales excl. fuel yy 4.7 4.8 (5.0) 3.7 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.1 0.2 0.0 Total pred non-food 2.4 8.0 0.9 Non-specialised 0.3 5.2 1.8 Textile,clothing,foot 5.2 8.7 2.3 Household goods 0.5 11.9 3.1 Other stores 2.8 6.6 -2.1 Non-store/repair 0.1 10.5 3.5 Automotive fuel 2.0 4.6 0.0

APRIL MARCH Value pct change from year ago 1.8 0.5 (0.7) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.3 1.6 (1.7) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.2 -3.2 (-3.1)