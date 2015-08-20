LONDON Aug 20 The Office for National Statistics
released the following seasonally adjusted data on British
retail sales.
Numbers in brackets show originally reported values.
RETAIL SALES VOLUME JULY JUNE FORECAST
Monthly s/adj change 0.1 -0.1 (-0.2) 0.4
Year-on-year change 4.2 4.2 (4.0) 4.4
3mth/3mth 0.5 0.7 (0.7)
Sales excl. fuel mm 0.4 -0.3 (-0.2) 0.4
Sales excl. fuel yy 4.3 4.1 (4.2) 4.3
BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m
Predominantly food -0.2 1.3 0.5
Total pred non-food 0.7 4.7 0.4
Non-specialised 1.6 7.5 1.1
Textile,clothing,foot -1.5 3.3 0.9
Household goods 3.6 13.4 1.5
Other stores 0.3 -1.3 -1.1
Non-store/repair 1.4 18.0 3.5
Automotive fuel -2.6 3.3 -1.0
JULY JUNE
Value pct change from year ago 1.0 1.0 (0.9)
Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.2 1.3 (1.3)
Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.0 -3.0 (-2.9)
