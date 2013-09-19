LONDON, Sept 19 British retail sales were
surprisingly weak in August as consumers reined in spending,
particularly on food, after a July splurge.
Retail sales volumes fell 0.9 percent on the month,
wrongfooting economists who had expected a rise of 0.4 percent.
The annual rate of growth slowed to 2.1 percent from July's
2-1/2 year high of 3.0 percent.
The previous month's figure was boosted by a heatwave, which
lifted sales of barbecue food and outdoor items. July's Royal
baby and a string of British sporting successes provided an
additional reason to splash out.
Food sales fell 2.7 percent on the month in August, fully
reversing July's gain.
Rising house prices, record low mortgage interest rates and
signs of economic recovery have given consumer spending a boost
in recent months. However, with inflation continuing to outstrip
wage growth, economists question whether this rise will be
sustainable.
Some of Britain's biggest retailers have sounded a cautious
note on the prospects for recovery.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, said
last week that higher levels of spending in the London area were
not indicative of the rest of the country.
Next, the country's No. 2 clothing retailer, sounded
similarly downbeat, saying a full-blown recovery would require
growth in real earnings, not just borrowing.
New Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has sought to
reassure households, as well as businesses and financial
markets, that interest rates will not be rising any time soon,
potentially encouraging more spending.
The retail sector accounts for just under 6 percent of the
British economy.