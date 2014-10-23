(Repeats to fix formatting error, no changes to text)
LONDON Oct 23 British retail sales fell more
than expected in September, adding to signs that the country's
economic recovery is losing some of its pace.
Retail sales volumes fell 0.3 percent on the month, their
weakest performance since January, to show growth of 2.7 percent
on the year, the Office for National Statistics said.
Economists had expected a fall of 0.1 percent on the month
and a gain of 2.8 percent on the year.
An ONS official said mild weather in September put shoppers
off buying winter clothes, the main driver of the fall, but
sales were weaker in several other sectors too.
In the third quarter, sales rose 0.3 percent, the weakest
increase over a three-month period since the September-November
period of last year. It was the weakest figure for a calendar
quarter since the start of 2013.
Spending by consumers was the main driver of Britain's
strong economic recovery which began in mid-2013 but slow wage
growth is straining the finances of many households.
A survey from the British Retail Consortium last week showed
high-street spending suffered its biggest annual drop in nearly
two-and-a-half years in September.
The ONS said clothing and footwear sales fell by 7.8 percent
in September from August, their biggest monthly fall since April
2012.
Prices in stores fell by 1.4 percent in September compared
with a year earlier, their steepest decline in more than five
years, as prices fell across the board.
Prices in food stores fell for the first time since November
2004, probably reflecting a price war between supermarkets.
The retail sector accounts for nearly 6 percent of the
British economy.
A first estimate of British gross domestic product in the
third quarter is due to be released on Friday. Economists expect
growth slowed to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent in the second
quarter.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and William James)