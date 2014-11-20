LONDON Nov 20 British retail sales grew much more
strongly than expected in October after a heavy fall in
September, driven by purchases of furniture after the country's
housing market picked up speed earlier this year, official
figures showed on Thursday.
Retail sales volumes rose 0.8 percent on the month after a
fall of 0.4 percent in September, which had been their weakest
performance since January as mild weather put shoppers off
buying winter clothes, the Office for National Statistics said.
Clothing sales remained weak as mild weather continued in
October.
Total sales rose 4.3 percent in October compared with the
same month last year, the ONS said.
Economists had expected a rise of 0.3 percent on the month
and a gain of 3.8 percent on the year.
In the three months to October, a smoother reading than the
often volatile monthly changes, sales rose 0.4 percent, picking
up speed from a gain of 0.2 percent in the three months to
September.
Consumer spending has driven Britain's strong economic
recovery which began in mid-2013 and is likely to remain its
main engine as demand for exports remains weak due to the
slowdown in the euro zone.
Wages are showing some tentative signs of recovery after
growing by less than inflation for much of the period since the
financial crisis, and consumer prices are rising by little more
than 1 percent.
But Bank of England policymakers have questioned how long
private demand can continue to offset weak demand for exports
and the effects of public sector spending cuts, according to
minutes of their November meeting which were published on
Wednesday.
The ONS said furniture sales were a big driver of sales in
October, possibly reflecting a six-month lag between purchases
of household goods and the number of mortgage approvals and
house purchases which were growing strongly earlier this year
but have since cooled down.
Clothing and footwear sales rose by a monthly 0.5 percent in
October, failing to make up for a slump of nearly 6 percent in
September.
Mild weather last month meant clothing sales remained weak
but footwear sales picked up, an ONS official said.
Prices in stores fell by 1.5 percent in October compared
with a year earlier, their biggest fall since 2002.
Prices in food stores showed a rare fall for a second
straight month, probably reflecting a price war between
supermarkets as well as falling global commodity prices.
The retail sector accounts for nearly 6 percent of the
British economy.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Kate Holton)