LONDON Jan 23 British retail sales unexpectedly
rose in December as shoppers flocked to supermarkets and bought
more fuel on the back of falling oil prices, official data
showed on Friday.
Economists had expected sales to be weaker after consumers
took advantage in November of the country's first major round of
U.S.-style Black Friday sales.
But retail sales volumes rose 0.4 percent on the month after
surging by 1.6 percent in November, the strongest growth in more
than a decade.
Sales rose 4.3 percent in December compared with the same
month a year ago, the ONS said.
Economists had expected a fall of 0.6 percent on the month,
after the Black Friday sales brought forward some Christmas
shopping into November, and a gain of 3.0 percent on the year.
In the three months to December, a smoother reading than the
often volatile monthly changes, sales jumped 5.0 percent from
the same period a year earlier, the biggest increase in more
than 10 years.
Consumer spending has driven Britain's strong economic
recovery which began in mid-2013 and is likely to remain its
main engine as demand for exports remains weak due to the
slowdown in the euro zone.
Wages are showing some signs of recovery after growing by
less than inflation for much of the period since the financial
crisis, and consumer prices are barely rising, boding well for
spending power this year.
The buoyant mood amongst consumers could also help Prime
Minister David Cameron who is facing national elections in May.
There were signs of some impact of November's Black Friday
sales in the December data. Department stores said sales volumes
fell by 4.5 percent on the month, the worst performance since
January 1996, and they reported their first decline in online
sales, in year-in-year terms, since records began in January
2008.
A survey from the British Retail Consortium last week, which
covers a smaller section of retail spending than the ONS
figures, had shown growth in high-street spending weakened in
December.
The ONS said on Friday that prices in stores fell by 2.2
percent in December compared with a year earlier, the biggest
drop since June 2002.
Prices in food stores fell 0.9 percent, probably reflecting
a price war between supermarkets as well as falling global
commodity prices.
Sales volumes excluding fuel rose by 0.2 percent, half the
pace of growth in overall sales, suggesting consumers were
taking advantage of low oil prices to buy more fuel.
The retail sector accounts for nearly 6 percent of the
British economy.
