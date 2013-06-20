LONDON, June 20 British retail sales rebounded
much more than expected in May, lifted by discounting at
supermarkets and online shopping, official data showed on
Thursday.
*******************************************************
KEY FIGURES FOR UK RETAIL SALES
RETAIL SALES VOLUME MAY APR FORECAST
Monthly s/adj change 2.1 -1.1 (-1.3) 0.8
Year-on-year change 1.9 0.8 (0.5) 0.2
Sales excl. fuel mm 2.1 -1.2 (-1.4) 0.9
Sales excl. fuel yy 2.1 0.6 (0.2) 0.5
KEY POINTS
- Biggest monthly and yearly rises in retail sales, both
including and excluding fuel, since February
- Sharpest monthly rise in food sales since April 2011
ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS
DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS:
"It is strong and surprisingly so. But it has been very
volatile of late with the weather effect being quite
unpredictable. The bottom line is if you look at the three-month
averages, sales are growing at a reasonable rate but nothing
like this month-on-month increase. It's somewhere like 0.6
percent three month-on-three month. This is supportive of the
view that second-quarter GDP figures in the UK will look pretty
good. The economy could be growing upwards of 0.5 pct on the
quarter. That's consistent with what the Bank of England
expects... and nonetheless three people on the MPC are still
calling for more stimulus. So I wouldn't view these data as
being inconsistent with calls for more stimulus in the UK. But
there is a genuine debate to be had as to whether the
second-quarter figures are part of a sustained recovery or just
in some respects an erratically strong quarter."
PHILIP RUSH, NOMURA
"It's surprisingly positive - even stronger than we
expected. Food store sales bounced back very strongly and the
other big surprise was clothing stores. There were also upward
revisions to previous months."
MARCHEL ALEXANDROVICH, JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL:
"The numbers are obviously very firm. It seems some of it
was driven by increased discounting but overall it's generally
consistent with data of the last few months where UK numbers are
getting firmer."