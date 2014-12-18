(Adds dropped word 'rose' in third paragraph)
LONDON Dec 18 British retail sales surged at
their fastest annual rate in more than a decade in November, as
U.S.-style "Black Friday" discounts drove record sales growth at
electrical and department stores.
The figures suggest strong economic growth and a recent fall
in prices for essentials such as food and fuel are finally
starting to translate into higher morale among some households-
a good sign for Britain's ruling Conservatives before May's
national election, where cost of living issues are centre stage.
Retail sales volumes rose 1.6 percent on the month to show
6.4 percent growth on the year, the fastest annual growth since
May 2004, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.
Economists had expected retail sales to rise 0.3 percent on
the month after a similar increase in November, and for sales to
be 4.4 percent higher on the year.
The British Retail Consortium had previously reported the
fastest annual growth in high-street spending since August, as
British stores adopted "Black Friday" promotions more widely
than in previous years.
The ONS added that much "Black Friday" related spending in
2013 took place in December rather than November.
Electrical stores recorded a record 32 percent annual
increase in sales volumes and department stores reported sales
up by more than 15 percent -- both the biggest increases since
records began in 1988.
In recent years, relatively high inflation and stagnant
wages have eaten into British households' disposable income.
But now falling prices for food and fuel are boosting the
amount of goods that consumers can afford to buy, and wages have
finally started to grow faster than inflation.
Official data on Tuesday showed that annual consumer price
inflation fell to a 12-year low of 1 percent in November, and
figures on Wednesday showed annual wage growth in October
picking up to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent in September.
On Thursday, the ONS said that the measure of inflation used
to calculate retail sales growth fell by 2 percent, its biggest
drop since August 2002.
This reflects cheaper food prices as supermarket chains such
as Tesco and J. Sainsbury battle for business
against discounters Aldi and Lidl, as well as a fall in the cost
of a barrel of oil to its lowest in five years.
The ONS said that supermarket sales grew by just 1.5 percent
on the year.
The Bank of England continues to expect consumer spending to
be an engine for growth, after powering what looks set this year
to be the fastest expansion in overall economic output in more
than a decade.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)