LONDON Jan 29 Tesco, Britain's biggest
grocer, maintained its market share and matched market growth
for the first time since June 2011, according to industry data
published on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco's sales
increased 3.3 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 20, giving it a
market share of 30.4 percent and putting its rivals under
pressure.
No. 2 grocer Asda achieved growth of 2.1 percent,
while No. 3 player J Sainsbury saw growth of 3.2 percent, said
Kantar.
No. 4 player Wm Morrison was the laggard again with
a sales fall of 1.7 percent.