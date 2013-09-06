LONDON, Sept 6 British retailer Marks & Spencer
said it was extending the time it takes to pay its
general merchandise suppliers, seeking to keep a lid on costs as
it attempts to turn around the fortunes of its clothing
business.
The nation's biggest clothing retailer has reported eight
straight quarters of declining underlying sales in its general
merchandise division, consisting of clothing, footwear and
homewares, and has pinned its hopes for a revival on new
autumn/winter ranges which hit stores in July.
A spokeswoman for M&S said on Friday its 500 general
merchandise suppliers, around 50 of which are based in Britain,
had been informed of the payment changes.
Freight-on-board (FOB) suppliers have seen their payment
terms extended from 60 days to 75 days, while
full-service-vendors (FSV), who transport, store and deliver
goods for M&S, will see their payment delayed from five weeks to
seven weeks.
The changes, which will boost Marks & Spencer's cash flow,
could anger suppliers.
M&S's major suppliers were upset in October 2011 when the
firm asked them to make a one-off contribution of 1.25 percent
of their annual turnover with the retailer to its store revamp
programme and associated advertising.
"Like any company, we are always looking at ways to ensure
we are running our business efficiently and that it is well set
up for the future. As part of this, we are extending our GM
supplier payment terms to bring us in line with industry
standards," said the M&S spokeswoman.
Shares in M&S, which have risen 35 percent over the last
year, hit an over five-year high on Thursday on hopes the new
ranges will deliver, as well as an improving economic outlook
for the UK.
The stock was up 1.2 percent at 501 pence at 12.39 GMT,
valuing the business at about 7.8 billion pounds ($12.2
billion).