LONDON Aug 23 Britain's competition watchdog
said on Friday it has told six high street furniture and carpet
retailers to stop using artificially high prices to exaggerate
sales and price cuts.
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said it opened an
investigation after finding that many retailers in the sector
were misleading customers into thinking they were getting a
bargain by artificially inflating the original price.
The watchdog did not name the retailers under investigation
as it hopes to reach a resolution with them.
It has written to them, asking them to stop using the
pricing practices that mislead consumers, giving them until
autumn to respond.
The OFT found "systematic" examples of artificially inflated
reference pricing within the industry.
That is the use of "was" prices formerly charged by the
retailer, "after sale" prices that the trader intended to charge
in the future, or recommended retail prices (RRPs) set by the
manufacturer.
The OFT said that during the monitoring of the six companies
the overall average of sales of items at the reference price was
just 5 percent, while there were a significant number of
products sold where no sales at all took place at the
artificially inflated price.
