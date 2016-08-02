LONDON Aug 3 British shop prices declined at the slowest rate since August last year, according to an industry survey published on Wednesday, adding to tentative signs that price pressures may be building since June's Brexit vote.

The British Retail Consortium said shop prices were 1.6 percent lower in July than a year ago, shallower than June's decline of 2.0 percent.

Some business surveys suggest that sterling's sharp depreciation since the June 23 vote to leave the European Union has pushed up the price of imported goods, many of which will end up in shops.

Shopping comparison website MySupermarket said on Tuesday the cost of a basket of popular supermarket items rose 1 percent in July, the second straight monthly increase.

And a survey of British manufacturers on Monday showed the prices they paid for raw goods and materials rose at the fastest pace in five years last month.

British inflation has been below the Bank of England's 2 percent target for two-and-a-half years and last year it was zero, the lowest since comparable records began in 1950.

But consumer prices have started to edge higher again, rising 0.5 percent in the year to June.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)