LONDON, April 27 Wal Mart's British
supermarket Asda has agreed to change the way it operates
promotions after being singled out for criticism by the
competition regulator.
Britain's competition body investigated the country's
supermarkets and the way they ran special offer promotions
following a so-called super-complaint from the consumer watchdog
Which?.
Which? said it had identified misleading and confusing
pricing tactics in areas such as multi-buy offers at the likes
of Asda and market leader Tesco.
On Wednesday the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
said it had worked with a number of supermarkets but had
particularly engaged with Asda in relation to specific areas of
concern.
"We welcome the commitment we have received from Asda as
well as the engagement from other supermarkets, and expect them
all to ensure that their practices are not misleading and that
shoppers are better informed," said Michael Grenfell, CMA
executive director of enforcement.
Giving an example of one area that would change, the CMA
said multi-buy offers would need to represent better value than
a single product before the offer.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)