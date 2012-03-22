* Feb retail volumes drop largest since May 2011
* Dims hopes for consumer spending revival
By Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken
LONDON, March 22 British retail sales suffered
their biggest monthly fall in nine months in February and were
revised sharply downwards for January, official data showed on
Thursday, dampening hopes that a consumer revival this year will
boost the economy.
Sales data is well-known for its volatility but the latest
figures are still consistent with a sluggish underlying
recovery.
Central bankers and the government have been betting on a
modest recovery in consumer spending in 2012 as falling
inflation should leave Britons with more money to spend, and the
February drop comes as a surprise after a recent set of solid
results from major British retailers.
Coming the day after finance minister George Osborne's
annual budget gave little help for dejected consumers, Office
for National Statistics' data showed that retail sales volumes
fell 0.8 percent on the month in February to give an annual rise
of 1.0 percent - both well below economists' forecasts.
January's sales growth figures were revised down to 0.3
percent from 0.9 percent on the month, with the ONS blaming late
data from smaller stores which failed to maintain their previous
strong growth.
February's monthly drop was driven by the biggest fall in
sales in other stores - whose merchandise ranges from computers
to toys and watches - since January 2010, with a sharp drop in
sales of goods including fine art and antiques leading the fall.
"There is not a lot of momentum out there. We had weak
industrial production, weak retail sales, so the data paint a
weak picture," said Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon.
Gilt futures extended gains after the release and sterling
fell against the dollar.
But British retail sales data is typically volatile - both
on the ONS measure, and that produced by industry body the
British Retail Consortium. Thursday's data shows that the annual
rate of growth in retail sales values stood at 3.2 percent in
February versus 3.7 percent in January, closing much of the gap
with the BRC's measure, which registered 2.3 percent growth in
February.
In a sign that consumers may be healthier than the latest
figures suggest, the government's independent forecasting unit,
the Office for Budget Responsibility, revised up its forecast
for household consumption growth this year to 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
Supporting that view, the ONS figures showed that retail
sales in the three months to February were 1.7 percent higher
than a year ago, the biggest increase since December 2009.
Britain seems to be slowly recovering from a contraction at
the end of 2011 but faces headwinds from the government's
austerity drive, reaffirmed in the budget statement.
Most business surveys at the start of this year have pointed
to modest growth in the first quarter, and Thursday's figures
also contrast with reasonable results from big retailers.
On Thursday home improvements group Kingfisher and
fashion chain Next reported rising profits, suggesting
conditions could be starting to improve for retailers after a
prolonged squeeze on consumers' incomes.
"The retail sales series is especially volatile at this time
of year, so it would be wrong to draw too many firm conclusions
on the back of this release," said Philip Shaw, economist at
Investec. "Nonetheless, if there were some questions being asked
about why retail sales had been so strong, this release probably
answers them."