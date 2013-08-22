LONDON Aug 22 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion brand, said it would enter
the growing Turkish market through a partnership with local
player Demsa Group.
The group, whose celebrity fans include Real Madrid
goalkeeper Iker Casillas and singer Ed Sheeran, said on Thursday
it has signed a five year exclusive franchise deal with Demsa.
Demsa will open three stores by early 2014 - two in Istanbul
and one in Ankara. A minimum of eight stores are expected to
open throughout the agreement.
Demsa will also carry Superdry products within their Harvey
Nichols department stores and their Brand Room stores.
Superdry is now sold in over 50 countries through the
group's franchised and licensed network and in over 100
countries via its websites.
Last month the firm signed a 10 year distribution agreement
with FJ Benjamin to grow the brand in Malaysia and Singapore.
Shares in SuperGroup, which is due to update on first
quarter trading next week, closed Wednesday at 1,170 pence,
valuing the business at 942 million pounds ($1.48 billion).