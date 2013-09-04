LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's advertising watchdog
ruled Tesco, the nation's biggest grocer, misled
consumers with a press campaign on its response to the horsemeat
scandal by implying issues with meat standards existed across
the whole food industry.
The ruling by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA),
which banned the ad, represents a further public relations blow
to Tesco, which is attempting to revive its fortunes in its home
market after losing share to rivals.
Last month Tesco was fined 300,000 pounds ($465,900) by a
British court for misleading consumers over the pricing of
strawberries, prompting a wave of negative publicity.
The ASA ruling relates to a two-page national press ad Tesco
ran in January apologising for selling beefburgers that
contained horse meat.
Tesco's ad contained the lines: "The problem we've had with
some of our meat lately is about more than burgers and
bolognese. It's about some of the ways we get meat to your
dinner table. It's about the whole food industry."
Retailers earlier this year removed products from sale in
Britain, Germany, Austria and Norway; police raided factories in
several countries and Dutch prosecutors accused a meat supplier
of fraud as the horsemeat scandal erupted.
The ASA said Tesco's ad drew two complaints, including one
from an independent butcher.
Tesco said it published the ad to show it was taking the
horse meat issue seriously and to demonstrate it was listening
to customers.
Its assertion was that the ad would have been interpreted as
a reference solely to their own contamination issues.
However, the ASA upheld the complaint that the ad was
misleading.
"Because the ad implied that all retailers and suppliers
were likely to have sold products contaminated with horse meat,
and because relatively few instances of contamination had been
identified at the time the ad appeared, we concluded the ad was
misleading," it said.
In June Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer, posted a drop in
quarterly underlying sales in its main British market, resuming
a trend seen for most of the past three years and raising doubts
about its 1 billion pounds turnaround plan.
The company has been investing heavily on more staff, new
food ranges, revamped stores and lower prices.
Shares in the firm were down 1 percent at 365.8 pence at
0915 GMT.