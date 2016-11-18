LONDON Nov 18 From a dog bouncing on a
trampoline on Christmas morning to Mrs Claus helping a young boy
with a gift for his sister, the festive television adverts are
rolling out from British retailers keen to woo consumers in the
crucial year-end shopping season.
Some 5.6 billion pounds ($6.9 billion) is expected to be
spent on Christmas advertising this year, according to
Advertising Association and WarcData figures, up from 5.3
billion pounds last year.
High-street retailers are particularly keen to win over
consumers wary after the country's June vote to leave the
European Union.
"There's lots of different types of ads out this year
but...the ultimate aim of these is to increase sales for
brands," said Jane Bloomfield, head of UK marketing at research
and consultancy firm Kantar Millward Brown.
Department store John Lewis has chosen Buster the boxer as
the star of its campaign, with the dog surprising a young girl
on Christmas morning by jumping on her trampoline present after
seeing various wildlife enjoy the gift during the night.
Upmarket grocer Waitrose, which is part of the John Lewis
group, chose a red-breasted robin battling snow, winds and
storms to get to a British garden and taste a mince pie.
Marks & Spencer has Mrs Claus working on Christmas Eve after
a young boy asks for her help with a gift for his sister.
Focusing on its fast delivery options, Argos, part of the
Sainsbury's group, has opted for colourful yetis speedily
ice-skating down streets, picking up all sorts of goods on their
way.
"I think this year sees a return to perhaps a more
light-hearted tone in some of the advertising, particularly
people like John Lewis who have gone for less of a tear jerker
but more of a nice make-you-smile type story," Bloomfield said.
"I think that is very reflective of the mood for 2016."
($1 = 0.8107 pounds)
(Reporting By Ross Miklaszewicz and Reuters Television;
additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)