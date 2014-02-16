LONDON Feb 16 British retailers Poundland and Pets at Home are expected to announce plans this week to list on the London Stock Exchange, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Discount retailer Poundland, which is majority owned by private equity group Warburg Pincus, is planning to go public in a 700 million pound flotation, the newspaper said.

The company posted record Christmas sales last month, boosting its potential price tag for a flotation.

Pets At Home, owned by U.S. private equity group KKR , is planning a 1.5 billion pound flotation in coming days, the newspaper also said.

Poundland was not immediately available for comment and a Pets At Home spokesman declined to comment.

The listings would track a wider trend. Online domestic appliances company AO plans a March listing in London and other firms, including Russian hypermarket chain Lenta and convenience store McColl, have made similar announcements.