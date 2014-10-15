LIVERPOOL Oct 15 Britain's pension system is unprepared for the provision of free access to retirement savings for some people pledged by the government from next April, the director general of the Association of British Insurers said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the National Association of Pension Funds' annual conference in Liverpool, Otto Thoresen said the industry was not geared up to allow scheme members to get at their money whenever they choose.

"The way pension systems have been built up to now means the reality of what people will face next year and the expectation are miles apart," said Thoresen, whose organisation's 300 members represent 90 percent of the UK insurance market.

The government on Tuesday announced plans to allow over-55s greater access to pension savings, building on a big shake-up of the country's pension industry laid out in this year's budget in March. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Jane Merriman)