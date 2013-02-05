* 3D facial reconstruction based on scan of skull
* King's bones found under car park in central England
* Richard III cast by Shakespeare as monster
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Feb 5 With a large chin, a prominent
slightly arched nose and delicate lips, the "face" of England's
King Richard III was unveiled on Tuesday, a day after
researchers confirmed his remains had finally been found after
500 years.
A team of university archaeologists and scientists announced
on Monday that a skeleton discovered last September underneath a
council parking lot in Leicester was indeed that of Richard, the
last English king to die in battle, in 1485.
Devotees of Richard, who have long campaigned to restore his
reputation, proudly revealed a 3D reconstruction of the
long-lost monarch's head on Tuesday, introducing him to
reporters as "His Grace Richard Plantagenet, King of England and
France, Lord of Ireland".
They said the face appeared sympathetic and noble - not that
of a man cast by William Shakespeare as a villainous, deformed
monster who murdered his nephews, the "Princes in the Tower".
"I hope you can see in this face what I see in this face and
that's a man who is three-dimensional in every sense," said
Philippa Langley of the Richard III Society, who led the
four-year hunt to find the king's remains.
"It doesn't look like the face of a tyrant. If ... you look
into his eyes, it really is like he can start speaking to you,"
Langley told reporters.
A 3D computer image of the face was first created based on a
scan taken of Richard's skeleton after it was found in a shallow
grave in the remains of a friary church, now located under
Leicester City Council's social services department car park in
central England. The image was then made into a plastic model.
"NO SLANTY EYES, MEAN MOUTHS"
The reconstruction is faithful to an anatomical assessment
of the skull, and about 70 percent of the face's surface should
have less than 2 mm (0.08 inches) of error, according to the
professor of craniofacial identification who created it.
No portraits of Richard were used for the main facial
reconstruction, although the clothing, wig, and some features
such as eyebrows, eye colour and skin colour were based on
paintings of the dead king.
The final outcome does bear a strong resemblance to some
portraits of Richard - but without some of the less flattering
traits that appeared during the reign of Henry VII, his
conqueror at the 1485 Battle of Bosworth Field, and the Tudor
dynasty that followed.
Langley said it was a face without the Tudor caricatures:
"No slanty eyes, no mean mouths, no clawed fingers beneath it."
Wearing a black felt hat, with hair down to his shoulders,
one of which was slightly higher than the other - in keeping
with the discovery his skeleton had a dramatic spinal curvature
- the reconstruction depicted Richard, 32 at his death, with
delicate, almost feminine features.
His body is due to be re-interred at Leicester Cathedral
next year while the bust reconstruction will take pride of place
at a visitors' centre to be opened close to the site where the
body lay in a small, irregular grave for more than five
centuries.
"It was seeing this face which was actually the most
important moment for me, the most extraordinary moment," Langley
said, explaining the project had two aims: to find the remains
to ensure a dignified burial and to reveal the "real Richard".
"For me when this was revealed and I was looking at his face
... that was the biggest moment. Suddenly the aim of seeing the
real Richard III, it came true, a miraculous dream really coming
true."
(Editing by Pravin Char)