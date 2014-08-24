LONDON Aug 24 British singer Cliff Richard has
been interviewed by police, his spokesman said on Sunday, after
police launched an investigation into allegations of a sexual
nature dating back to the 1980s involving an underage boy.
Richard, 73, whose house was searched earlier this month by
police in connection with the allegation, has denied any
wrongdoing.
"Cliff Richard voluntarily met with and was interviewed by
members of South Yorkshire Police. He was not arrested or
charged," a spokesman for the singer said.
"He co-operated fully with officers and answered the
questions put to him. Other than restating that this allegation
is completely false and that he will continue to co-operate
fully with the police, it would not be appropriate for Sir Cliff
to say anything further at this time."
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had spoken to a
73-year-old man "in relation to an allegation of a sexual nature
dating back to 1985".
The man entered the police premises by arrangement, was
interviewed under caution but was not arrested, the police said
in a statement.
Richard, one of Britain's longest-serving entertainers, was
born Harry Webb in 1940 and in his earlier days was often called
Britain's Elvis Presley.
With his backing group The Shadows, Richard was one of
Britain's most successful performers in the pre-Beatles era of
the late 1950s and early 1960s.
