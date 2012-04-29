(Corrects name in 10th paragraph to Duke of Westminster)
* Wealthiest 1,000 enjoy near 5 pct growth in combined worth
* Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal still richest man in Britain
* Fortunes in contrast with most austerity-hit Britons
By Tim Castle
LONDON, April 28 Britain's wealthiest people saw
their fortunes rise to record levels last year, according to the
annual Sunday Times Rich List, at a time when most Britons'
earnings and savings were squeezed by inflation and low interest
rates.
The combined wealth of Britain's 1,000 richest people
swelled by almost five percent to more than 414 billion pounds
($670 billion), the highest recorded by the 24-year-old survey,
the Sunday Times newspaper said in an advance release on
Saturday.
Some 77 members of the 2012 rich list were billionaires, two
more than the previous record in 2008.
Their good fortune contrasted with the economic plight of
many Britons who face five years of austerity aimed at wiping
out a record budget deficit as the economy struggles to recover
from the 2008 financial crisis.
The three top places in the list were dominated by
foreign-born magnates with a base in Britain who earned their
fortunes from resource-based industries such as minerals, steel
and oil.
Lakshmi Mittal retained his crown as Britain's richest man
despite losing almost a quarter of his wealth over the past year
following a fall in the share value of his ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker.
The Indian-born businessman saw his personal worth slide by
4.8 billion pounds to 12.7 billion pounds, but that was still
enough to keep him narrowly on top of the list.
Uzbek-born billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who owns around 30
percent of London soccer club Arsenal, was again in second place
and close behind Mittal with a fortune of 12.3 billion pounds.
Russian investor Roman Abramovich, who owns rival London
club Chelsea, held onto third place with a personal value of 9.5
billion pounds, down from 10.3 billion pounds last year.
The richest British-born billionaire was the Duke of
Westminster, who slid from fourth to seventh place even though
his largely property-based fortune rose five percent to 7.35
billion pounds.
Britain's richest woman was former "Miss UK" beauty queen
Kirsty Bertarelli, who shares a 7.4 billion pounds fortune with
her Swiss-Italian entrepreneur husband Ernesto.
The list was published as British Prime Minister David
Cameron suffers a slump in his government's poll ratings
following an unpopular budget last month that cut income tax for
the richest earners.
The annual list is based on identifiable wealth, including
land, property and other items such as art, racehorses or
significant shares in publicly quoted companies, but does not
include bank accounts.
($1 = 0.6159 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tim Castle Editing by Maria Golovnina)