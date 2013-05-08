LONDON May 8 British property website company
Rightmove kept up positive momentum in the first four
months of the year, reporting growth in site traffic and
advertising revenue.
Rightmove, which runs Britain's number one property website,
said it is confident it will meet its expectations for 2013 if
the UK housing market does not worsen significantly.
Rightmove shares, which have risen over 30 percent since the
start of the year, rose 3 percent to 1,962 pence at 0814 GMT,
valuing the company at around 1.97 billion pounds ($3 billion).
"We see this as a strong start to the year," analysts at
Citi said in a note.
"We are relatively comfortable on the competitive outlook
and think Rightmove can continue to benefit from the structural
shift of property advertising from print to online."
Overall activity increased 20 percent compared with the same
period last year, the company said.
Average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) showed "healthy
growth", the company said, as a result of price increases and
new advertising products.
Rightmove set an increase in ARPA for 2013 in the region of
70 pounds on the 2012 average of 529 pounds per month.
Going into Nick McKittrick's second month as new chief
executive, Rightmove maintained its cost guidance of between 35
million and 36 million pounds for the year.