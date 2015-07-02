(Adds quote from CEO, details)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, July 2 The head of global mining firm
Rio Tinto urged governments not to be tempted
by protectionism as they try to preserve revenues at a time of
weakening commodity prices.
Along with rival BHP Billiton , Rio has come
under pressure in Australia, home to most of its large mines,
over taxes and for flooding the market with new supplies of iron
ore which have contributed to the commodity's price fall.
The Australian economy, which relies heavily on iron ore and
mining for revenue, has been hit hard by the 70 percent fall in
the price of the steel ingredient from its 2011 highs.
Australian treasurer Joe Hockey said in May the price slump
in the country's highest source of foreign income had caused a
A$20 billion ($16 billion) hit to government revenue in the past
year.
Rio and BHP have also had to defend in the Australian Senate
the use of marketing hubs in Singapore that pay almost no tax.
"In times of economic uncertainty it must sound seductive or
comforting to want to put up the barriers, but we must keep
markets and trade open," Rio CEO Sam Walsh said at a mining
dinner in London late on Wednesday.
"Of course a raising tide lifts all boats and when things
are good public support is high, but when it changes, criticism
inevitably follows," Walsh added.
Rio is the world's lowest-cost producer of iron ore, closely
followed by BHP. Both companies have rejected responsibility for
falling prices.
"It's been suggested to me there's a direct correlation
between your position on the cost curve, and the volume of your
opinion. The higher on the curve, the louder you get," Walsh
joked, referring to higher costs competitors complaining about
the large miners' strategy.
Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest for example, the founder Fortescue
, a higher cost Australian producer, has accused Rio and
BHP of over-producing to drive out competitors. He has called on
Australia to stop Rio and BHP's expansion plans, saying they
were jeopardising the economy.
