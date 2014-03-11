LONDON, March 11 Britain's Rail Maritime and Transport Workers' Union (RMT) said its leader Bob Crow, who recently led a series of strikes on London's underground rail network, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

"It is with the deepest regret that RMT has to confirm that our general secretary Bob Crow sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning," it said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available.

