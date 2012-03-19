* UK looks to sovereign funds for road invesment
* Government falling short on pension fund help
* Road tolls likely for new capacity on roads
By Michael Holden and Matt Falloon
LONDON, March 19 Britain's cash-strapped
government could lease chunks of its road network to the private
sector as Prime Minister David Cameron seeks to improve the
country's infrastructure to stop it falling further behind its
competitors.
The move to seek help from sovereign wealth funds and
private investors came after news Cameron had only managed to
secure two billion pounds from pension funds for new projects by
2013 - far short of a 20 billion pound target.
"The truth is, we are falling behind, falling behind our
competitors," Cameron told an audience of engineers in London.
"There is now an urgent need to repair the decades-long
degradation of our national infrastructure ... We need to look
urgently at the options for getting large-scale private
investment into the national roads network - from sovereign
wealth funds, pension funds, and other investors."
Cameron said his Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition
government, due to publish its 2012 budget and economic updates
on Wednesday, would look at introducing more tolling on new
roads.
Britain has only one toll on a major highway, the 27-mile M6
toll Birmingham relief road.
Despite the lower-than-projected use of that road, analysts
and some investors said the possibility of introducing more
tolls could prove attractive.
"They are slightly more risky, compared to say a regulated
utility or contracted power station - they are more economically
sensitive," said Surinder Toor, European head of infrastructure
at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"But this is core infrastructure, and we would be interested
in schemes involving the existing road networks."
"DEAD END POLICY"
However, critics said expanding Britain's road network with
private cash would not solve congestion problems and could drive
up costs for motorists.
"Building and widening roads to tackle congestion is a
dead-end policy that will simply lead to more traffic, more
pollution and even more gridlocked roads," said Andrew
Pendleton, Friends of the Earth's head of campaigns.
"The prime minister should be promoting alternatives to
driving such as affordable buses and trains - and reduce our
transport system's reliance on expensive overseas oil."
The changes to how Britain's roads are managed could mimic
those made to water supply, where private sector capital funds
independently regulated firms.
A government investigation into the idea will report in the
autumn after examining several options, including the
possibility of using road taxes to help fund private investment.
Last November, Britain announced plans to invest 30 billion
pounds in major construction projects over the next few years,
with two-thirds of the money set to come from pension funds.
The government is pushing through austerity measures to
reduce a record peacetime public deficit, and Cameron admitted
there was not enough money for further widescale, publicly
funded road improvements.
The Conservative party, which Cameron leads, privatised the
country's rail network in the 1990s, and has advocated a greater
role for the private sector in the National Health Service as
well as in schools.