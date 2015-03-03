LONDON, March 3 Britain's Queen Elizabeth has
stripped veteran entertainer Rolf Harris of an honour she
bestowed on him in 2006, basing the move on his conviction for
child sex crimes last year, an official notice on Tuesday
revealed.
Harris, a household name in his native Australia and adopted
home Britain, was jailed for almost six years in July last year
for repeatedly abusing young girls over decades when he was a
much loved host on children's television.
An announcement in the London Gazette, Britain's official
newspaper of record, said the royal award given to Harris, who
had painted the queen's portrait in 2005, had now been
rescinded.
"The Queen has directed that the appointment of Rolf Harris
to be a Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent
Order of the British Empire, dated 17 June 2006, shall be
cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from
the Register of the said Order," the statement said.
Police and prosecutors said Harris, an artist and musician
who first earned fame in the 1950s with the top 10 hit novelty
song "Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport", had used his fame to abuse
girls for years.
He was the most high-profile figure to have been convicted
of crimes since British police launched a major inquiry into
celebrity sex crimes, following revelations three years ago that
late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile had been a prolific child abuser.
