LONDON Feb 18 Harry Potter author JK Rowling will publish her second detective novel, "The Silkworm", under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith in June.

While the second novel of the crime series promises "twists at every turn" in the words of its publisher, Rowling's involvement is no mystery thanks to a London-based lawyer who leaked Galbraith's real identity to his wife's best friend after the first novel was published last year.

The Silkworm sees the return of war veteran-turned-detective Cormoran Strike as he investigates the mysterious murder of a novelist who wrote disparaging portraits of many of his acquaintances.

Rowling published her first detective novel, The Cuckoo's Calling, under the pseudonym in April last year.

It received good reviews but managed only minimal sales until the lawyer, who has represented Rowling, spilled the beans and his wife's best friend tweeted the news to a journalist.

Sales promptly rocketed and the novel shot up to the top of the best-seller lists.

The Silkworm will be published by Little, Brown on June 19.

The company also published Rowling's first adult novel, "The Casual Vacancy", in 2012.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)