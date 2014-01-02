LONDON Jan 2 A lawyer who blew JK Rowling's
cover when she wrote a detective novel under the pseudonym
Robert Galbraith has been fined 1,000 pounds ($1,650) and
received a written warning from a British legal watchdog.
Chris Gossage, a partner at Russells Solicitors, which
represented the Harry Potter author, leaked one of the
publishing world's biggest secrets to his wife's best friend -
who then tweeted Galbraith's real identity to a journalist.
Rowling, Britain's best-selling author, was furious when she
found out that a partner at her London-based law firm had
revealed she was the author of "The Cuckoo's Calling".
Publicity material for the book had described it as the
debut novel of retired military policeman Galbraith.
After taking legal action against Gossage and his friend
Judith Callegari, Rowling accepted an apology from the law firm
which paid her legal costs and made a substantial, undisclosed
donation to a charity of her choice, the Soldiers' Charity.
The Solicitors Regulation Authority said in a ruling
released this week that Gossage had also received a written
rebuke and was ordered to pay a 1,000 pound fine for disclosing
confidential information about a client to a third party.
No one from Russells Solicitors was immediately available to
comment. Gossage was still listed as a partner at the firm that
made it clear that unmasking Rowling was an error and not a
marketing stunt.
At the time, Rowling, 48, said it had been "wonderful" to
publish without hype or expectation and to get feedback under a
different name even if that meant some publishers rejected her
work as they had when she first touted her Harry Potter books.
The novel was released last April to strong reviews but
minimal sales. Once her involvement was known, sales rocketed,
sending the novel to the top of best-seller lists.
"I feel very angry that my trust turned out to be
misplaced," Rowling said in a statement in July. "To say that I
am disappointed is an understatement."
The novel, about a war veteran turned private eye
investigating the death of a model, was published by Little,
Brown, which in 2012 published Rowling's first adult novel "The
Casual Vacancy".
