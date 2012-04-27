Five year old Daisy Robinson poses with the Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wedding dolls, made by Arklu and which retail as a pair for 100 pounds (165 US dollars), during their launch at Hamley's toy shop in London August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Intolerable media intrusion was cited by many sources as the reason the couple broke up in 2007, but they soon got back together and married in a global ceremony on April 29, 2011.

Here is a look at what has happened in the royal couple's lives since then:

* Following his marriage to Catherine Middleton, Queen Elizabeth conferred the title Duke of Cambridge on William, making Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge.

* The couple flew off on a delayed honeymoon to the Seychelles in May 2011.

* In July 2011 an estimated 300,000 people, many of them wearing the red and white colours of the Canadian flag on the nation's 144th birthday, crammed onto Parliament Hill and chanted "Will and Kate" as the future king and queen arrived on their first foreign engagement.

* William and Kate toured seven cities as part of their nine-day Canadian tour.

* They then headed to California on July 8 and started their maiden U.S. visit by networking with the technology and entertainment industries.

* Mattel Inc, the U.S. maker of Barbie dolls, said in February it would release a special two-doll set in April to mark the couple's one-year anniversary.

* Kate gave her first speech in March during a visit to the Treehouse, a hospice for sick children at Ipswich. William went on military assignment in the Falkland Islands.

* In a further representation of the couple, Madame Tussauds unveiled this month waxwork figures of William and Kate. The new figures were dressed in replicas of the outfits they wore when announcing their engagement in 2010.