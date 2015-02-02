LONDON Feb 2 Queen Elizabeth fears that Britain
will be shocked by the different style of monarchy Prince
Charles is planning, according to a new biography of her heir
apparent.
'Charles: The Heart of a King' claims that the 66-year-old
prince's passion for embracing sometimes unusual causes has
prompted disquiet at Buckingham Palace, where Elizabeth, 88, is
set to overtake Queen Victoria in September as Britain's longest
reigning monarch.
When his turn finally comes to ascend the throne, Charles
plans a new model of kingship that would create a smaller
monarchy and open up royal residences to the public, according
to the biography.
"In the corridors and back rooms and private apartments of
Buckingham Palace there is mounting anxiety as the Queen's reign
enters what an insider calls 'its inevitable twilight',"
according to Catherine Mayer, the author of the biography, which
has been serialised in the Times newspaper.
"In defining his role as heir apparent, the prince has
signalled a redefinition of the monarchy. Some courtiers - and
the sovereign herself - fear that neither the Crown nor its
subjects will tolerate the shock of the new."
Charles's father, the Duke of Edinburgh, is among his
harshest critics, the book claims, and believes the prince to be
guilty of "selfish behaviour" in putting his "cerebral passions"
before his royal duties.
Charles himself is quoted by the author as saying: "I only
take on the most difficult challenges... I want to raise
aspirations and re-create hope from hopelessness and health from
deprivation."
A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on
the book, but a spokeswoman for the Prince of Wales released a
detailed statement, saying Mayer had not been given exclusive
access to the prince and emphasising that her book was not an
official biography.
In a rare comment on the kind of king Charles would be, the
spokeswoman said:
"He is often described as being ahead of his time. The
evidence for this has been well documented and includes leading
the work on corporate social responsibility, from as early as
the 1980's, demonstrating the benefits of organic farming, as
well as finding ways to help young people who are not in
employment."
"Speculation about The Prince of Wales's future role as King
has been around for decades but it is not something we have
commented on and nor will we do so now," she said.
The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and groomed from birth to
one day be king, Charles has taken on the responsibilities of
public life but found himself for years eclipsed by Princess
Diana, his first wife who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
In 2005 Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, who will one
day sit alongside him as queen according to the current
assumption in Buckingham Palace, Mayer wrote.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Sophie Walker)