Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, in this undated photograph released in London August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters/Files

LONDON Britain's Prince George, the baby son of Prince William and his wife Kate, will be christened next month, the couple's office said on Friday.

The private service for George, who was born in July 22 and is third in line to the British throne, will take place on October 23 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in central London.

"Prince George will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby," said a statement for the royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since their wedding in April 2011.

Royal aides said no details were available yet of the service or the prince's godparents.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan)