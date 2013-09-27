Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
LONDON Britain's Prince George, the baby son of Prince William and his wife Kate, will be christened next month, the couple's office said on Friday.
The private service for George, who was born in July 22 and is third in line to the British throne, will take place on October 23 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in central London.
"Prince George will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby," said a statement for the royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since their wedding in April 2011.
Royal aides said no details were available yet of the service or the prince's godparents.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
An 1804 U.S. silver dollar sold for $3.3 million in one of a series of auctions that brought in a record total of more than $100 million for a renowned private coin collection, organizers said on Saturday.