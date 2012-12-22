* London police give prosecutors file on hoax call to royal
nurse
* Jacintha Saldhana found dead after taking prank phone call
* Duchess of Cambridge was in hospital with morning sickness
LONDON, Dec 22 British detectives investigating
the death of a nurse found hanged after she took a prank phone
call at a hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate
have passed an evidence file to prosecutors, police said on
Saturday.
Public prosecutors must decide whether the case is strong
enough to bring charges over a stunt that was condemned around
the world and fuelled concerns about media ethics.
Indian-born Jacintha Saldanha, 46, was found hanging in her
hospital lodgings in London, days after she answered the hoax
call from an Australian radio station, an inquest heard.
She put the call through to a colleague who disclosed
details of the Duchess of Cambridge's condition during treatment
for an extreme form of morning sickness in the early stages of
pregnancy.
"Officers submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service
(CPS) for them to consider whether any potential offences may
have been committed by making the hoax call," London's
Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
A CPS spokesman confirmed it had received the file, but
declined to comment on the timing or nature of possible charges.
"That is what we will be considering," he said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has described the case
as a "complete tragedy" and has said many lessons will have to
be learned from the nurse's death.
Australia's media regulator has launched an investigation
into the phone call. Southern Cross Austereo, parent
company of radio station 2Day FM, has apologised for the stunt.
Britain's own media is already under pressure to agree a new
system of self-regulation and avoid state intervention following
a damning inquiry into reporting practices.
The presenters who made the call, Mel Greig and Michael
Christian, have apologised for their actions.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Stephen Powell)