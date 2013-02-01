LONDON Feb 1 British prosecutors said on Friday two Australian radio hosts who made a prank call to the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate would face no criminal charges over the death of a nurse who took the call and was later found hanged.

"Having carefully reviewed the evidence currently available we have concluded that there is no evidence to support a charge of manslaughter," said Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy Head of Special Crime at the Crown Prosecution Service.

He added that other possible charges would also not be in the public interest. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)