LONDON Feb 1 British prosecutors said on Friday
two Australian radio hosts who made a prank call to the hospital
treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate would face no
criminal charges over the death of a nurse who took the call and
was later found hanged.
"Having carefully reviewed the evidence currently available
we have concluded that there is no evidence to support a charge
of manslaughter," said Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy Head of Special
Crime at the Crown Prosecution Service.
He added that other possible charges would also not be in
the public interest.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)