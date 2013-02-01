By Michael Holden
LONDON Feb 1 British prosecutors said on Friday
two Australian radio hosts who made a prank call to the hospital
treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate would face no
criminal charges over the death of the nurse who answered the
phone and later killed herself.
Indian-born Jacintha Saldanha, 46, was found hanged last
December in her hospital lodgings in London, days after she
answered the hoax call from DJs Mel Greig and Michael Christian
at Australian radio station 2Day FM.
As part of the ruse, the pair had pretended to be Queen
Elizabeth and William's father, heir to the throne Prince
Charles.
Saldanha put the call through to a colleague who, despite
the DJs' unconvincing accents, disclosed details of the Duchess
of Cambridge's condition during treatment for an extreme form of
morning sickness in the early stages of pregnancy.
The story was reported across the globe and Saldanha's
subsequent death provoked widespread anger. British Prime
Minister David Cameron called it a tragedy and police launched
an investigation to see if any offences had been committed.
"We have concluded that there is no evidence to support a
charge of manslaughter," said Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy Head of
Special Crime at Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.
Other possible charges under the Data Protection Act, the
Malicious Communications Act and the Communications Act would
also not be in the public interest he said, adding it was not
possible to extradite individuals from Australia over offences
these laws covered.
"However misguided, the telephone call was intended as a
harmless prank," he said.
British police at the start of an inquest in the death said
three notes had been discovered with Saldanha's body. Media
reported that one blamed the DJs while another criticised staff
at London's King Edward VII hospital.
Greig and Christian, who were both suspended, appeared on
Australian television in the aftermath to apologise for their
actions and to say Saldanha's death had left them heartbroken.
2DayFM this week officially cancelled their show, which had
been off the air since the incident, but said the DJs had not
been sacked and were expected back on air although no date for
their return was given.
Australia's media regulator has launched an investigation to
see whether the radio station breached its licence conditions
and commercial radio codes of practice.
Southern Cross Austereo, parent company of the
radio station, has also apologised and promised to donate
advertising revenue to a fund for Saldanha's family with a
minimum contribution of A$500,000 ($525,000).