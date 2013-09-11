Sept 11 Britain's Royal Mail has secured 1.4
billion pounds ($2.21 billion) in debt facilities to support the
497-year-old state-owned delivery service as it goes public, Sky
News reported on Tuesday without citing sources.
The government is expected to announce the details of the
privatisation before stock markets open in London on Thursday,
the broadcaster said on its website, citing people close to the
situation.
Royal Mail is going public to raise funds to modernize its
delivery networks, in what would be the country's largest
privatisation in decades.
Sky said a syndicate of banks had given Royal Mail two
separate borrowing facilities, worth 800 million pounds and 600
million pounds. The funds are intended to support Royal Mail in
its first years as a listed company.
Thursday's flotation announcement will also address the
Communication Workers Union's (CWU) threat to strike, Sky said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The CWU, which represents most of the postal service's
150,000 staff, said this month it would send out strike ballot
papers on Sept. 20 if an agreement could not be reached with the
government about post-privatisation salaries and pensions. The
CWU has relentlessly opposed Royal Mail's privatisation and
rejected its three-year pay offer in July.
As part of the flotation, the government is handing a 10
percent stake in the firm to Royal Mail staff for free.
The Department of Business, Innovation and Skills said a
decision had not been made about the timing of the IPO and Royal
Mail declined to comment.
Sky said this week, without citing sources, that the
government on Thursday plans to announce an October floatation
of Royal Mail's shares.
Goldman Sachs and UBS are lead advisers for
the share sale.