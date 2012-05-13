LONDON May 14 Britain's Royal Mail said plans to turn over half of its main London sorting office - Mount Pleasant - into a prime residential hub will be submitted next spring, as the group tries to boost its value ahead of a 2014 privatisation.

The 12-acre former prison site in north London is undergoing a 32 million pound ($51.72 million) facelift to increase production, move operations and parking into the building from elsewhere and free up as much as 6.5 acres of land for housing.

Royal Mail, working with architects Farrells, said local councils Islington and Camden had backed the planned 1 million square foot development, which would see as much as 85 percent of the project turned into housing next to its sorting office.

"We have a strong track record in using the proceeds from disposal of surplus property to invest in the mail operation ... This is vital in order to put Royal Mail on a sound and sustainable footing for the future," Royal Mail Property Director Martin Gafsen said.

It gave no anticipated value for the project.

With losses at its letters business hitting almost 1 billion pounds over the last four years as customers increasingly turn to email, Royal Mail has responded with a major modernisation of its operations and a condensing of its sites.

Capacity increases at sites on the outskirts of London like Croydon and Romford have left the group with a handful of owned locations inside the capital ripe for redevelopment. Most of its locations across the country are large, leased factory sites.

Royal Mail has already secured planning permission for a new development at its South London mail centre near Vauxhall, which includes over 1,800 residential units and a primary school. It plans to stop using the site later this year.

The group is also marketing a six-acre mail centre in Reading, which has permission for mixed commercial use, and said it is in planning talks with Westminster council about the redevelopment of an old mail centre in Paddington.

Momentum behind its privatisation has gathered pace in recent months with Royal Mail given approval to hike its stamp prices, and the European Commission clearing government to take on the group's hefty pension fund.

Under the privatisation plans employees will get a stake of at least 10 percent, while the Post Office network would remain in the public sector and may be mutualized.