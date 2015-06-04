(Adds context and quotes)
By William James
LONDON, June 4 Britain will sell its 30 percent
stake in postal operator Royal Mail, currently worth
about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), as it renews its drive
to wipe out the budget deficit, finance minister George Osborne
said on Thursday.
The sale was announced alongside a further 3 billion pounds
of debt-reduction measures as Osborne said he was redoubling his
efforts to fix the public finances after his Conservative
party's surprise election win in May.
"It is the right thing to do for the Royal Mail, the
businesses and families who depend on it and crucially for the
taxpayer," Osborne said.
The sale will begin later this year, and no decision has
been taken yet on how it will be conducted.
Osborne wants to run a budget surplus by 2018/19, wiping out
a deficit which is currently equivalent to nearly 5 percent of
economic output, primarily through spending cuts.
"As with any challenge the sooner you get on with it, the
better," Osborne said in parliament.
The other 3 billion pounds of debt reductions, which will
come from government departmental budgets in the current fiscal
year, will allow Osborne to ease the pace of cuts he has
previously outlined for subsequent years.
The sale of the government's remaining stake in Royal Mail
will mark the final stage in one of Britain's most high-profile
privatisations in decades.
In 2013, Britain sold 60 percent of the 500-year-old postal
operator, attracting criticism from rival politicians and trade
unions who said the firm had been sold off too cheaply. The
share price subsequently rose by as much as 87 percent.
Osborne acknowledged those concerns, saying the government
would only sell when it was sure it was getting value for money.
Forecasts for Royal Mail have worsened since its flotation,
with growth prospects in the key parcel market hindered by
increased competition and emails continuing to eat into the
letters market.
Nevertheless the stock was trading at around 508 pence on
Thursday, well above the initial offer price of 330 pence, but
down by around 3 percent on the day.
The Communication Workers Union objected to the plan.
"The CWU will oppose this final part of the selloff and
continue to campaign against unfair competition and the race to
the bottom which privatisation inevitably brings," it said in a
statement.
Treasury officials cited the sale of a government stake in
Lloyds Banking Group as a possible model for Royal Mail. Lloyds
shares are being sold continuously with safeguards to prevent
flooding the market.
Thursday's announcement of departmental spending cuts
accounts for roughly 2.5 billion pounds of the 13 billion of
savings from government departments that Osborne has said he
wants to make by 2017/18, a Treasury official said. Osborne also
wants to cut the welfare budget by 12 billion pounds.
Economists have expressed scepticism about the feasibility
of such large cuts to public services, after spending was
reduced sharply under the 2010-2015 coalition government.
"Meeting these spending plans will be far from easy," Carl
Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
think-tank, said at a briefing on Britain's fiscal challenge.
On Wednesday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development said Britain should consider spreading out its
budget-tightening over a longer period to lower the impact on
growth.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg;
editing by Kate Holton and Andrew Roche)