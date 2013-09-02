LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's postal workers may
strike next month if the government does not provide guarantees
on pay and pensions before privatising the near 500-year-old
Royal Mail, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on
Monday.
The CWU, which represents most of the Royal Mail's 150,000
staff and which rejected Royal Mail's three-year pay offer in
July, said it would send out strike ballot papers on Sept. 20 if
it could not reach an agreement on talks.
"We are looking to reach a groundbreaking agreement on terms
and conditions that sets unprecedented legally binding
protection for workers in the event of a sale, and regardless of
who owns the company," deputy general secretary Dave Ward said.
The CWU said if the ballot went ahead it would publish the
result on Oct. 3. If workers were in favour, the earliest date
for strike action would be Oct. 10.
Any industrial action could complicate the privatisation
process. The government plans to float a majority stake this
financial year.
Royal Mail said in a statement it was committed to talks
with the CWU and wanted to reach an agreement as soon as
possible. "We believe a strike is uncalled for, given the highly
competitive three year pay offer and legally-binding and
enforceable agreement we have offered CWU," it said.