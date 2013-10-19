LONDON Oct 19 Britain's Royal Mail was valued
by some investment banks 50 percent higher than last week's
public sale price, a newspaper reported, adding to a debate over
whether the postal service was sold off too cheaply.
In a report on Saturday, the Financial Times said Royal
Mail was valued by banks not involved in the sale at up
5 billion pounds($8.09 billion) in June. The newspaper said at
least two investment banks pitched a maximum price of about
500p, quoting banking sources.
The government priced the sale of a 62 percent stake in
Royal Mail at 330 pence per share, but the shares have risen
more than 50 percent to 500 pence since the company's market
debut.
On Friday, Business Secretary Vince Cable rebuffed
accusations that the government underpriced the privatisation
and said the threat of industrial action by Royal Mail's staff
had influenced the price-setting process.
Bankers often compare the pitching process for mandates to
advise on deals such as share sales to choosing an estate agent
to sell a house. There is a temptation to over promise on the
potential price.
"Banks sometimes originate in poetry and execute in prose,"
said one banking source.
One source close to the deal said by the time of the float
markets had improved since Royal Mail and its advisers first
discussed potential valuations with investors earlier in the
year, but investors were not keen to move higher on the price.
The industrial relations dispute hanging over the company
also weighed heavily on the float process, several people
familiar with the matter said, and at times they wondered if the
deal would even be able to go ahead.
Ballot results on Wednesday showed that Royal Mail workers
would strike on Nov. 4 unless a new pay deal was reached.
"It feels to me that this story is a bit of sour grapes from
a couple of banks who weren't very close to the business,"
Nadhim Zahawi, a member of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative party and a member of a parliamentary committee
focused on business, told the BBC.
"Some of the banks who did pitch for the business didn't
really know or understand the business, weren't close to it at
all and were relying on publicly available data."
"Let's look at the share price in six months time when the
froth has gone away, when you take out the initial spike and
where the shares settle," Zahawi said. "When you look at
comparators, ie on dividend, on yield, on profitability, I think
the price was just about right."
The eventual order book on the privatisation showed
institutional investors had bid for 20 times more shares than
were on offer. The opposition Labour party said the strong
demand showed taxpayers had been short-changed in the
privatisation.
Both Cable and the government's independent advisers Lazard
have been summoned to appear before a parliamentary
committee to discuss the sale next month.
Goldman Sachs and UBS ran the Royal Mail
sale, and were also joint bookrunners along with Barclays
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.