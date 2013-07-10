* UK to list majority stake in Royal Mail by end March
By Neil Maidment and William James
LONDON, July 10 Britain will list a majority
stake in the Royal Mail postal service on the stock market in
the next nine months, promising free shares for workers fiercely
opposed to the country's biggest privatisation in around 20
years.
Analysts expect the initial public offering (IPO) to value
Royal Mail, which traces its roots to a service founded by King
Henry VIII in 1516, at 2-3 billion pounds ($3-$4.5 billion), so
selling a majority stake could raise over 1 billion pounds to
help the country's stretched finances.
In a bid to weaken support for trade unions, which have
helped to scupper past attempts to sell off the business, the
government said it would give away 10 percent of shares in Royal
Mail to its 150,000 UK postal workers, with the condition that
they must be held for three years.
The company's management has long argued that access to
external capital is vital as it invests in shifting its business
away from falling letter volumes and toward a growing parcels
industry fuelled by internet shopping.
But unions have threatened strike action, arguing
privatisation could jeopardise Royal Mail's commitment to
provide a universal, six-days-a-week service and lead to a
decline in working conditions for staff.
Business Secretary Vince Cable sought to sooth such
concerns, saying the universal service would be protected by
regulator Ofcom as well as parliament, and that privatisation
would not trigger a change in employment conditions.
"It cannot be right for Royal Mail to come cap in hand to
ministers each time it wants to invest and innovate. The public
will always want government to invest in schools and hospitals
ahead of Royal Mail," he said.
State postal services have been privatised across much of
western Europe. Last month, Belgium's bpost received
strong interest in its stock market debut, which was priced
towards the top end of expectations.
Royal Mail, which no longer includes the Post Office
services and retail business, more than doubled profit in the
year ended March 31, helped by parcel demand.
PUBLIC OFFERING
The listing, which will take place in the company's current
financial year, will include a retail offering for the public,
for which Royal Mail workers will also receive priority
treatment. Banks Goldman Sachs and UBS have
been appointed as lead advisers for the IPO.
Cable said the government would retain flexibility on the
size of stake to be sold, pending market conditions and demand.
Britain's Conservative-Liberal coalition government, which
paved the way for privatisation last year by freeing Royal Mail
of its hefty pension liabilities, has been criticised by the
main opposition Labour party for pushing to sell off the firm at
a time when its profits are rising.
The privatisation push follows similar attempts by the
Conservatives in 1994 and by Labour in 2009, both of which were
scuppered by union threats and party rebellions, with the latter
attempt also succumbing to rocky financial markets.
In a consultative ballot sent to 112,000 Royal Mail workers
in June, the Communication Workers Union said that, from a 74
percent turnout, 96 percent opposed plans to sell the firm. It
urged the government to consider other ways to access capital or
risk strike action.
The retail element of the IPO plan is rare for Britain, and
only usually considered for well known companies. In October
last year insurer Direct Line sold around 15 percent of
its 787 million pound IPO to retail investors who on average
bought 5,000-6,000 pounds worth of shares.
A YouGov poll commissioned for a Think Tank paper released
on Wednesday exploring the merits of privatising Royal Mail
showed that just 53 percent of the British public are aware of
the sale plans, with 67 percent of people opposed to it.